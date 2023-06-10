Amnesia: The Bunker is, as the name suggests, the latest in the Amnesia series of horror games. It’s a little different from previous games in that you’ve got more freedom to roam. You’ve also got the freedom to be murdered by a horrible, clawed monster. With that unsettling prospect and our positive review in mind, you might be wondering, is Amnesia: The Bunker scary? I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Amnesia: The Bunker’s Fear Factor

Amnesia: The Bunker is scary and it gets scarier as it goes on. The creature that’s roaming the bunker is repelled by light, but you have to refuel the generator to keep the lights on. So there’s the very real prospect that you’ll be plunged into darkness and find yourself fumbling around in the dark. That’s pretty terrifying in its own right, certainly.

But then you factor in your torch, which has to be wound up manually. Each time you wind it up it makes a noise that can potentially attract the monster. And even if the monster doesn’t take your face off, there are enough unnerving noises to make you think it’s about to leap out at you.

If you think that sounds a bit like Alien: Isolation, you’re right. There are jump scares, but you’ve also got a monster that always seems like it’s just round the corner. Even when I was fairly certain there wasn’t anything in the room, I spent a shameful amount of time hiding under tables.

So if you’re asking whether Amnesia: The Bunker is scary, yes, it most definitely is.