The release of Counter-Strike 2 taking over Counter-Strike: Global Offensive entirely has left a few things up in the air. On the Steam store page you can now only find Counter-Strike 2. One thing you’ll notice is that in the list of symbols on the page, the one indicating Mac support is no longer there. Seeing as you can’t actually play CSGO anymore, this is a big concern for all Mac users. Lets go over the situation.

Is CS2 Available for Mac?

Unfortunately with CS2 now in place of CSGO, Mac users won’t be able to play. There is currently no support for Mac for CS2, which really sucks since it worked just fine with CSGO. If you were to try and launch CSGO on a Mac it would force you to update, which would turn it into CS2 and break the game. The good news is that CS2 isn’t really a fully new, stand alone title. It’s more of a huge upgrade for CSGO. The fact it’s taken over the game story and retained the skin economy shows it’s all connected up still in the background. This could mean that it won’t be too long before Valve are able to restore Mac support, although nothing has been announced.

While CS2 currently isn’t available for the Mac, Valve still has a ton of work to do to bring CS2 up to scratch. There are still quite a few bugs, missing features, and other problems that they’re working through. Although CS2 isn’t currently available on Mac, Valve are still working on the game, and a Mac version could be on the way in the future.