Is Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer?

Following the Phantom Liberty expansion and massive game-changing updates, Cyberpunk 2077 is in a totally different place than when it first launched. If you just bought this RPG during the holiday season and wonder if Cyberpunk 2077 has a multiplayer mode, here’s what you need to know.

Does Cyberpunk 2077 Have Multiplayer?

Initially, developer CD Projekt Red planned to implement a multiplayer feature into Cyberpunk 2077. It was a long-term goal for the game but got scrapped due to its rocky reception in 2020. News of these plans came to light in a 2022 interview, where Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Philipp Weber explained to Eurogamer that development priorities shifted to “the main experience” and what was already available rather than adding new features like multiplayer.

A multiplayer mode has disappeared from CD Projekt Red’s development plans as of this article’s writing, so we likely won’t ever get to enjoy exploring Night City with friends despite the game’s resurgent success.

Frankly, it’s a bummer because you can clearly see the vision when you’re gunning down thugs and hacking while your buddy Jackie hangs out around the corner. To be fair, CD Projekt Red has long cemented itself as a team dedicated to single-player AAA projects, meaning such a deep game like Cyberpunk 2077 probably succeeds better as a solo experience than as multiplayer.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Good Now?

As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough start. The usual technical blemishes in newer games were horrifyingly bad in the RPG in 2020, so much so that it birthed internet memes and nasty whiplash toward CD Projekt Red over its failed promises.

As with No Man’s Sky, the team kept its head down and slowly patched Cyberpunk 2077 into a solid game. Game systems work as intended, NPCs aren’t acting weirdly, and the gameplay loop has received some thoughtful polish.

Players who stuck around to see how the studio would revive the game believe it’s “an amazing game” now. Regardless of your choice of platform, Cyberpunk 2077 seems like a well-rounded, good game if you’re curious about trying it.