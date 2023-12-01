Cyberpunk 2077 Adding a Ton of Highly Requested Features

The biggest comeback story of 2023 continues to get more impressive, as CD Projekt Red has announced even more additional features for Cyberpunk 2077 alongside the launch of the Ultimate Edition next week, including the much-requested Metro system.

As the name implies, the Ultimate Edition will be the comprehensive package the game, packing in both the base game and the vaunted ‘Phantom Liberty’ expansion from earlier this year. However, when the package drops on December 5, the developer will also provide a new, free 2.1 update for Cyberpunk 2077, which will include a host of long-desired features.

The implementation of the Metro system (called the NCART) comes after years of the developers saying that it was never a part of the plans. Speaking on the decision to add it now, quest designer Paweł Sasko referenced its appearance in previous trailers: “We felt, okay, you know, we’ve been showing it so many times, maybe it’s about time we actually make it for the game. So we did.”

The Metro will include 19 stations, and players have the option to use it as either a fast travel system or to ride the rails and take in the sights of Night City at their leisure. In a similar vein of giving players more control over their experience, CD Projekt Red is adding a new Radioport feature, meaning that you can listen to the in-game radio anywhere at any time (outside of missions, conversations, and some combat encounters) rather than needing to be in a vehicle.

Beyond those major additions, the developers have also been tweaking and adding other elements. For example, many boss fights are getting small changes, with the developers talking at length about quite significant changes to the Adam Smasher fight to make him feel both more reactive to the player’s loadout and more of a threat. Also being added are replayable car races, new vehicles (including motorbikes and an expansion of the gameplay available while on them such as knife throwing and stunts), and a range of updated accessibility settings.

Both the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 and the 2.1 update will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S from December 5.