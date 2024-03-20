Category:
Video Games

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Game Pass?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 08:43 am
A humanoid cat person, in armour, in Dragon's Dogma 2.

After twelve years, Dragon’s Dogma finally has a sequel. But if you want to dive into Capcom’s action RPG, do you have to pay? If you’re wondering whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on Game Pass, I’ve got the answer.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Game Pass?

Dragons Dogma 2 Trailer Has the Immersive RPG Gameplay Capcom Dragon's Dogma 2. This image is part of an article about whether Dragon's Dogma 2 is on Game Pass.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is not on Game Pass on either PC or Xbox. There’s the possibility it could hit the service at some point in the future, but it’s absolutely not on Game Pass at launch.

Right now, there aren’t many Capcom titles on Game Pass at all. And since Microsoft doesn’t own Capcom, it’s down to Capcom whether the game ends up on Game Pass. The original Dragon’s Dogma is also not on Game Pass, so you’ll have to pay to experience that, too.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PlayStation Plus?

But what about Sony’s PlayStation Plus service? Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 perhaps available to subscribers? No, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is also not on PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium.

The one bit of good news for PlayStation Plus subscribers is that Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, the expanded version of the original game, is on PlayStation Plus Extra. So, if you want to bring yourself up to speed, without Ian McShane’s help, you can play the original for “free.”

What about other services? Unlike Ubisoft and EA, Capcom does not have its own subscription service, so you can’t pay $4.99 a month and play Dragon’s Dogma 2 on launch day. Unless there’s a games rental store near you or a friend lends you their copy, your only option is to buy the game, and if it doesn’t appeal to you, go ahead and trade it in.

So, the answer to whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on Game Pass is no. And it’s also not on PlayStation Plus or any other game subscription services.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC starting Mar. 22.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.