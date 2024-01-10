Fans are patiently awaiting the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU, which means they are looking for mutants in places they wouldn’t usually appear. That includes in Disney+’s latest Marvel show. Here’s the answer to whether Echo is a mutant in the MCU.

Is Echo a Mutant in the MCU?

When she first arrives in the MCU in Hawkeye, Maya Lopez doesn’t start shooting lasers out of her eyes or leap from building to building. Her main goal is getting revenge for the death of her father, who was killed by Ronin, aka Clint Barton. However, once she learns that her mentor and boss, Wilson Fisk, was behind the whole thing, she sets her sights on him.

That’s where Echo picks up, with Maya returning to her hometown, reconnecting with family, and continuing her crusade against Fisk. But along the way, she connects with her Choctaw ancestors and taps into cosmic abilities. They allow her to heal others emotionally and even give super-strength to some of her allies. However, those aren’t Echo’s powers in the comics, making it seem like there’s something more going on with her.

Unlike Kamala Khan, who was revealed to be a mutant in Ms. Marvel, Echo doesn’t have the X-Gene. It appears that her powers are strictly cosmic, much like Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings, so she won’t be joining an X-Men-based team anytime soon.

That’s not to say things won’t change in the future. Echo’s powers in the comics include the ability to copy fighting techniques, just like Taskmaster, but she also has a connection to the X-Men. At one point, while using the moniker Thunderbird, Maya is exposed to the Phoenix Force and gains all the powers that it provides. It didn’t make her a mutant, but it could be a story worth exploring in the MCU.