Is Exoprimal on Game Pass?

Exoprimal, Capcom’s co-op action game, sees you taking on dinosaurs, dino-mutants, and more. You can even remote-control a T. rex to deliver some real damage. But if you want to team up to take on some dinos, do you have to buy the game outright? If you game on PC or Xbox, you’re probably wondering whether Exoprimal is on Game Pass, so here is the answer.

Good News for Exoprimal and Xbox Game Pass

If you’re a fan of face-eating lizards, you’ll be happy to hear that Exoprimal is on Game Pass. It’s on Game Pass on both Xbox and PC. As long as you have an appropriate Game Pass subscription, you can download the game absolutely free.

It’s not available on PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium, which isn’t a huge surprise, since games aren’t usually on both services. The Elder Scrolls Online is an exception, but usually games depart one before joining the other.

If you’ve got a PlayStation, you’ll have to purchase the game outright, either digitally or physically. Though if you know someone with Game Pass, it’s worth hopping on theirs to see if Exoprimal is to your taste or not.

So the answer to if Exoprimal is on Game Pass is yes, both on PC and Xbox.