Is Ghost in the Shell Getting a Reboot?

When it comes to iconic anime you can’t look past Ghost in the Shell. The incredible series brought many fans to the genre, and now a new entry point is in the works for those who haven’t yet jumped aboard, and all signs point to a reboot.

Recommended Videos

Is Ghost in the Shell Getting Rebooted?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed as a reboot of the series, Ghost in the Shell will be receiving a new anime from studios Science SARU and Production I.G sometime in 2026, and it looks a lot like a reboot. This project was first announced on May 26 alongside a short teaser.

This teaser is simply a clip showing pages from Masamune Shirow’s original manga which would seem to suggest it will be adapting the original content once again. This would lend itself to the idea of a reboot, but we’d suggest waiting for more information before getting your hopes up.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get an exact release date for this project, but given the timeframe of 2026, we’d expect it’s still in the early production stages and as such the studio probably hasn’t even pinpointed a release date yet.

Ghost in the Shell received its first anime in 1995 which was a feature-length film and since then there has been plenty more. Not just that, the story has also been rebooted several times including in live-action where Scarlet Johanson played Motoko Kusanagi. For the most part, Ghost in the Shell releases have not been connected to one another, so it’s likely that this new series will be standalone too. Like most fans, we’re hoping it will stick closely to the story from the original manga.

Once we have more details about this new Ghost in the Shell project this article will be updated to reflect the news so make sure to check back regularly to stay in the loop. For now, you can relax knowing there’s more Ghost in the Shell content on the way.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more