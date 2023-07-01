Is Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on PC?

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite may have died a death, but there’s a new Harry Potter game on the block, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. But you won’t be walking around Pokémon GO-style — instead, this has you engaging in card battles. And if you’re a PC-owning Harry Potter fan, you might be wondering whether Hogwarts: Magic Awakened is on PC — so here’s the answer.

What You Need to Know About Playing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on PC

Officially, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is not currently available on PC. It’s possible it may get a PC release a little later, but right now, it’s only available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. So, officially, you’ll need an Android or iOS advice to play it. But what about unofficially?

How to Play Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on PC using an Android Emulator

You can play Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on your Windows PC if you use an Android emulator. The one I’ve used, and had success with, is BlueStacks 5. To get this game running you need to do the following:

Download BlueStacks 5 and install it.

If you don’t already have a Google Play account, create one, either on your PC or mobile.

Launch BlueStacks and type “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened” into the search box on the main screen.

Click on Harry Potter: Magic Awakened to install it (you’ll be prompted to log in).

to install it (you’ll be prompted to log in). Then, when it’s installed, click on the icon to run it.

At some points the game will download extra data, but it will run as it would on an Android phone. I have had it crash once or twice and the intro can take a little while to load, so it’s not perfect. Where you’d normally touch the screen, just click there with the mouse.

Whenever you want to play it on PC, launch BlueStacks and click on the icon. And that’s how to (unofficially) play Hogwarts: Magic Awakened on PC.