Hogwarts Legacy sends you to the magical school of Hogwarts many years before Harry Potter was ever a pupil. You’ll learn all sorts of magic, including the Unforgivable Curses and foil a plot that could topple the Wizarding World. But there’s one question that’s worth asking before putting down your money: is Hogwarts Legacy on Game Pass?

Here’s What You Need to Know About Hogwarts Legacy’s Game Pass Availability.

Hogwarts Legacy is out soon on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 after launching on current-gen platforms earlier in the year, but it won’t be available on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass. The only way to play the game is to buy it, either digitally or on disc.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games has, so far, not said anything about it coming to Game Pass. It’s also not available on PlayStation Plus or any other subscription services.

Could Hogwarts Legacy Come to Subscription Services in the Future?

It could come to Game Pass later. Some Warner Bros. games are currently on Game Pass, including Middle Earth: Shadow of War. And unlike Electronic Arts, WB doesn’t have a competing game subscription service. But given how well the game has sold we don’t think it’ll be happening any time soon.

In summary, Hogwarts Legacy is not on Game Pass. And if you’re wondering if J.K. Rowling makes money off the game, we have the answer.