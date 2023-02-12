Hogwarts Legacy, the action RPG set in the Harry Potter Wizarding World, is out now on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and PC. It takes place a hundred years before the books and sees you enrolled at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But what if you don’t have an up-to-date PC or a new-generation console? Is Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and Nintendo Switch?

Hogwarts Legacy Has a Release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch Scheduled

No, Hogwarts Legacy isn’t out on these platforms at launch, but it’s coming soon. Like with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Warner Bros. Games has chosen to release the new generation and PC versions first, with the last generation versions arriving later.

But unlike with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the last-generation versions of Hogwarts Legacy do have a definite release date. Those dates could be pushed back, but it says to us that WB Games is confident the game is coming to those platforms.

When Is Hogwarts Legacy Arriving on XB1, PS4, and Switch?

These are the dates for each version. Sorry, Nintendo Switch owners, as you’ll have to wait a bit longer to play Hogwarts Legacy on your console:

PlayStation 4 – April 4, 2023

Xbox One – April 4, 2023

Nintendo Switch – July 25, 2023

Warner Bros. Games has not said why these versions have been delayed, except that “we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.”

So Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in April and Nintendo Switch in June.