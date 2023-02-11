If you’re anything like me, you might suffer from needing to pick up every single item you encounter in a video game. As a young wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll discover a lot of chests containing new gear and Galleon rewards for your character. With a set number of gear slots, it’s essential to either be a lot more selective than I am or increase the number of gear slots you have, so we will explain how to do that in Hogwarts Legacy.

The RPG allows you to learn many of the spells you recognize from the books and movies, and you can craft many different potions that will help you do different things in the world. But of course, those potions will require collecting ingredients, so you’ll need to be sure you have enough room in your inventory to hold everything you want to keep.

Get More Gear Slots In Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll need to complete Merlin Trials to get more than the 20 gear slots you have at the start of Hogwarts Legacy. Merlin Trials are precisely what they sound like — Merlin has left challenges and puzzles around the world for you to solve, and doing so benefits your character as you progress through the game.

First, complete the “Trials of Merlin” quest to receive five Mallowsweet Leaves, which you will need to engage with different Merlin Trials. If you don’t have any Mallowsweet Leaves, they can be purchased at Hogsmeade.

Merlin Trials will be discoverable on the map and spotted as a stone circle on the ground covered by vines. Once you’ve found it, you can use the Mallowsweet Leaves to start the trail and solve the puzzle.

Completing two Merlin Trials allows you to increase the gear slots in your inventory. Simply open the Challenges tab, head to Exploration, and claim the reward. Every two Merlin Trials will get you four more gear slots, and you can repeat the process up to five times in total. Armed with this info, you now know exactly how to increase your gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy.