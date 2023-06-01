Is It Cake, Too? Sees the Return of One of Netflix’s Best Shows

The premise of Is It Cake? is all there in the title, but the actual execution of the series is what makes it magical. The show may sound dumb as dirt, as hyper-realistic cake makers compete to fool people that their cakes are actually real items, but the series is just pure magic. And it seems to be ramping up for a fantastic season 2 at Netflix, Is It Cake, Too?, with a few new elements and much more of Mikey Day literally knowing nothing about cake. Netflix released the official trailer for season 2 of Is It Cake? today, and it has a release date set for later this month.

In the series, cake bakers from all walks of life come together into a single studio and bake cakes that look like real objects, which is, evidently, a thing that is done. Then a panel of celebrity judges is tasked with identifying the cake from similar items that are not cake. Now, the show does put the items in some bad lighting and only give the judges 20 seconds to debate and select a single option, but it’s still absolutely insane how realistic some of these cakes come out. While it’s easier to tell what is cake and what isn’t from home, it can still be incredibly challenging.

Is It Cake, Too? is introducing more cash winnings as the contestants have the opportunity to win more than $100,000, and it also seems that some of the rules may be changing around as well. Hopefully, they don’t shift around one of the series’s greatest strengths: keeping all the bakers in the studio throughout the bakes and even after they have been eliminated. By doing that the admittedly stupid show actually created both a wonderful sense of camaraderie among the bakers but also let Day riff off others and develop a series of running gags.

This year’s guest judges are a who’s who of comedians, B-list actors, musicians, and Netflix co-branding opportunities. The judges will be Ally Love, Anna Camp, Blake Anderson, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Charli D’amelio, Chiney Ogwumike, Chloe Fineman, Chris Redd, Chris Witaske, Chrishell Stause, Cristela Alonzo, Dixie D’amelio, Flula Borg, Heidi D’amelio, Jade Catta-Preta, Jeff Dye, Joel Kim Booster, Joel Mchale, Kate Flannery, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Maz Jobrani, Melissa Villasenor, Nico Santos, and Taylor Tomlinson. If you’re really looking to take a deep dive, you can read about all the new bakers on the show too.

All eight episodes of season 2, Is It Cake, Too?, will release on Netflix on June 30.