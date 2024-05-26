Over six seasons, Kate Chastain became one of Below Deck’s standout cast members. She’s since left the show, but one question keeps popping up: is Kate from Below Deck married? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is Kate From Below Deck Married? Answered

Kate from Below Deck does not appear to be married. Known for her professionalism, punctuated by occasional bouts of wit and snark, she stayed with the show for six seasons. She was Chief Stewardess from Seasons 2 – 7, and while she left the main show in 2020, she also featured in the supporting ‘Galley Talk’ show.

Kate gave birth in 2023 to a boy she named Sullivan Cay, and according to People magazine, when Bravo’s Andy Cohen asked if she was raising him solo, she explained, “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone.”

Her Instagram is, as you might expect with a new child, mostly focused on her son, and there’s no mention of a partner. Given how gossip-hungry the reality TV scene can be, even for those who’ve left the shows in question, I’d imagine that someone, somewhere would have snapped pictures of Kate if she was, indeed, married.

If Kate does get married at some point, there may well be offers to buy the rights to her wedding photographs and so on, which is likely to be one heck of a dilemma. Many reality TV stars need to remain in the public eye to maintain their celebrity. But Chastain has proven she can forge a career outside the actual show, and she could always return to a “regular” maritime career if she so chooses.

So, the answer to whether or not Kate from Below Deck is married is seemingly no. If she is dating anyone, she’s keeping it very quiet, as her social media is focused largely on her son.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more