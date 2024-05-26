Is Naruto Still Getting New 20th Anniversary Episodes?

Naruto fans everywhere were lit with excitement when it was announced that the series would be getting new anime episodes to celebrate its 20th Anniversary but for a long time it has been radio silence. Here’s what we know about their current status.

Is There More Naruto Anime Coming Out?

Image via Masashi Kishimoto

Yes, those four new Naruto episodes are still on their way, and while it has been mostly radio silence the latest reports suggest we’ll be seeing them within the next year.

According to a Financial Results Q&A from TV Tokyo the distributor of Naruto’s anime, reported by Shonen Jump News, these commemorative episodes for the 20th anniversary of Naruto will be here within the financial year. For those who aren’t in Japan, most corporations in the country use April 1 to May 31 as their fiscal year, meaning these episodes should arrive before April 2025.

Sadly that’s as narrow as the release date for these elusive episodes can get. After being announced in 2023 the hype for reanimated episodes of the original Naruto series swelled massively, but while they were originally set for September that same year, delays left things in limbo for what is going on two years now.

Reports suggest there will be four episodes in total covering iconic moments from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. These have been remade with modern animation from Studio Perriot who did the original work on both series. Ultimately it should be the hit of nostalgia that anime fans everywhere have been begging for.

While the recent update in TV Tokyo’s report is promising we’d suggest tempering your expectations until there is an official announcement regarding the release date for these episodes. However, the good news is that they are still in the works so we should get them eventually, but sadly we’ve well and truly missed the 20th Anniversary date itself.

