Redfall is all about killing vampires, but you don’t have to shoulder the responsibility solo. You can team up with other players to take on the undead and their minions — in fact, it’s encouraged. But what if your fellow vampire slayers are on another platform? Here is the full answer to whether Redfall has crossplay between Xbox Series and PC.

It’s Good News for Redfall Crossplay on Xbox Series and PC

It doesn’t matter what you’re playing Redfall on — PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S players can all play together. And in the case of the PC version, it also doesn’t matter if you bought it from Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the Microsoft Store. You can team up and take on the vampires as a team, with nothing to get in the way.

You know, like in Buffy the Vampire Slayer when Buffy teamed up with Faith and, later, with the other potential slayers. Or like ‘90s British TV series Ultraviolet, which featured Idris Elba in one of his earliest major roles. No, not like Blade: Trinity. We don’t talk about Blade: Trinity.

If you’ve got an Xbox One, you are out of luck — Redfall isn’t gracing that platform, and as an Xbox exclusive, it’s also skipping PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Do You Need Xbox Live Gold to Play Redfall?

But given the game was written with co-op in mind, do you need an online subscription to play co-op? On Xbox you will also need an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for co-op play. That isn’t a requirement on PC.

So, when it comes to this co-op vampire-slaying game, the answer is yes to if Redfall has crossplay.