If you are wondering what mods you should be combining in The First Descendant, then we have all the probabilities you could ever need. Here’s the math on all the module combination probabilities in The First Descendant.

All Module Combination Probabilities in The First Descendant

If you’ve been wondering about the probability for module combination in The First Descendant, then Nexon has been keeping secrets from us. Tucked away on the Korean website for the game is the full probability list. This was discovered by Ryechews, one of my favorite TFD YouTubers and an all-around math wizard. The direct link to the data is here.

Because access to it is potentially locked away behind a VPN for some people, I have opted to replicate the Module Combination Probability table below for folks who may not be able to see it.

Use this to refine your Bunny and Freyna builds.

Module Combination Results Group Setting probability 4 general grades General grade group 90.0000% Rare grade group 10.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 0.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 0.0000% 3 common grades + 1 rare grade General grade group 67.5000% Rare grade group 30.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 2.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 0.0000% 3 normal grades + 1 ultimate grade General grade group 67.5000% Rare grade group 7.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 22.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 2.5000% 3 normal grades + 1 transcendent grade General grade group 67.5000% Rare grade group 7.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 0.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 25.0000% 2 common grades + 1 rare grade + 1 ultimate grade General grade group 45.0000% Rare grade group 27.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 25.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 2.5000% 2 regular grade + 1 rare grade + 1 transcendent grade General grade group 45.0000% Rare grade group 27.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 2.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 25.0000% 2 normal grades + 1 ultimate grade + 1 transcendent grade General grade group 45.0000% Rare grade group 5.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 22.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 27.5000% 2 common grades + 2 rare grades General grade group 45.0000% Rare grade group 50.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 5.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 0.0000% 2 normal grades + 2 ultimate grades General grade group 45.0000% Rare grade group 5.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 45.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 5.0000% 2 normal grades + 2 transcendent grades General grade group 45.0000% Rare grade group 5.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 0.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 50.0000% 1 normal grade + 1 rare grade + 1 ultimate grade + 1 transcendent grade General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 25.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 25.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 27.5000% 1 Common Grade + 2 Rare Grade + 1 Ultimate Grade General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 47.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 27.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 2.5000% 1 Common Grade + 1 Rare Grade + 2 Ultimate Grade General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 25.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 47.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 5.0000% 1 normal grade + 2 rare grade + 1 transcendent grade General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 47.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 5.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 25.0000% 1 normal grade + 1 rare grade + 2 transcendent grades General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 25.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 2.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 50.0000% 1 normal grade + 2 ultimate grades + 1 transcendent grade General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 2.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 45.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 30.0000% 1 normal grade + 1 ultimate grade + 2 transcendent grades General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 2.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 22.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 52.5000% 1 common grade + 3 rare grade General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 70.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 7.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 0.0000% 1 normal grade + 3 ultimate grade General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 2.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 67.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 7.5000% 1 normal grade + 3 transcendent grades General grade group 22.5000% Rare grade group 2.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 0.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 75.0000% 4 rare grades General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 90.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 10.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 0.0000% 3 rare grades + 1 ultimate grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 67.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 30.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 2.5000% 3 rare grades + 1 transcendent grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 67.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 7.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 25.0000% 2 rare grades + 1 ultimate grade + 1 transcendent grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 45.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 27.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 27.5000% 2 rare grade + 2 ultimate grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 45.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 50.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 5.0000% 2 rare grade + 2 transcendent grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 45.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 5.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 50.0000% 1 rare grade + 3 ultimate grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 22.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 70.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 7.5000% 1 rare grade + 3 transcendent grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 22.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 2.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 75.0000% 1 rare grade + 1 ultimate grade + 2 transcendent grades General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 22.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 25.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 52.5000% 1 Rare Grade + 2 Ultimate Grade + 1 Transcendent Grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 22.5000% Ultimate Grade Group 47.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 30.0000% Ultimate Grade 4 General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 0.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 90.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 10.0000% 3 Ultimate Grade + 1 Transcendence Grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 0.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 67.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 32.5000% 2 Ultimate Grade + 2 Transcendence Grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 0.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 45.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 55.0000% 1 Ultimate Grade + 3 Transcendence Grade General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 0.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 22.5000% Transcendent Grade Group 77.5000% Transcendence level 4 General grade group 0.0000% Rare grade group 0.0000% Ultimate Grade Group 0.0000% Transcendent Grade Group 100.0000%

The First Descendant is available to play now.

