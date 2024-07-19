The Best Freyna Build in The First Descendant

Freyna is an interesting option for players looking to do a lot of damage in The First Descendant. Here’s the best build for Freyna in The First Descendant.

Freyna’s Abilities in the First Descendant

Ability Description Contagion Links Increases Toxic Skill Power by the number of nearby enemies inflicted with Poison from Freyna’s skill. Toxic Trauma (Tech) Throws poison to attack target enemy with damage and inflict Room 0 Trauma onto nearby enemies. Defense Mechanism (Dimension) Significantly increases DEF. There is a chance of inflicting Room 0 Trauma to enemies upon attack. Decomposed Poison (Tech) Throws toxins to form a Toxic Swamp. Enemies entering the Toxic Swamp receive continuous damage, and become inflicted with Poison and Venom-Soaked. Enemies inflicted with Venom-Soaked leave Toxic Footprints as they move, and enemies that touch Toxic Footprints also become inflicted with Poison. Venomous Baptism (Tech) Changes current Firearm to Venom Baptism. Enemies hit with Venom Baptism bullets are inflicted with Room 0 Trauma.

The Best Weapons To Use

While not a lot of the Descendants are really tied to one weapon, I would argue that Freyna, and the best build for her in The First Descendant, certainly is. The Fallen Hope assault rifle is a must for her. Shooting any poisoned enemy will increase Firearm ATK, and defeated enemies have a chance to explode. Think of it as a toxic version of the Thunder Cage. It’s a great weapon, but it’s important to remember how Reactors will work in conjunction with Ultimate weapons, which we’ll cover below.

After that, it’s really up to you. I’d suggest The Tamer because its constant reliability is excellent.

The Best Reactor and External Components

Your reactor should look something like this:

Optimized Condition – Fallen Hope mounting/Python mounting

Skill Power Boost Ratio Toxic Skill Power Boost Ratio 0.2x Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio 0.2x



Remember, a Level 100 Reactor will give you a base skill power of 11060.96. Those other numbers are what it is being multiplied by, at the start of the damage formulas. By “mounting,” it means you need to have the relevant weapon in your hands, not just equipped. The Toxic Skill Boost is class-specific overall, and the Tech Skill Boost is skill-specific. As we are mainly interested in the three Tech skills, it’s good to focus on these for extra damage. That mounting issue is huge, as it’s a 160% increase, so make sure you are quickly switching to the required weapon for casting, even if you are using another weapon at the time.

For additional bonuses, you might want to go with Toxic Power Boost Ratio and Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio. These are the additional bonuses you will see at the very bottom of the Reactor info panel in your Inventory.

From External Components we are are looking for more HP and more DEF. Shields is just not a good investment. Also, aim for extra perks that might increase your skill power, or give you better yields while farming Kuiper and Gold.

Freyna’s Best Boss Build

I feel like Freyna is just more suited to boss fights than mob clears, but I have to say that the efficiency of both is actually quite high, so I’ll provide builds for both. I don’t think it’s good to build into both of these, or try, because I am pretty sure the Crystallization Catalyst cost will be huge, and the types will likely clash.

That being said, here’s what to grind and equip for Freyna’s best boss build in The First Descendant.

Ability Description Sub Module Dealers choice, just rank it up fully for the additional capacity. Increased HP More Health is a must for pretty much all characters in the game. Skill Concentration Improved Critical Hit Damage from skills Toxic Specialist Improved overall damage from Toxic skills Skill Simplification Increased Skill Power and reduced overall Magic Points. Not a huge issue because we will not be spam-casting in boss fights with her. Emergency Measures Increased skill Critical Hit Rate and Skill Critical Hit Damage. Is becoming a central mod for most of my builds. Nimble Fingers Reduces skill cooldowns. Iron Defense Skill power up and Defense up. One of my favorite combos in the game and a must-have for 100% of builds as it basically frees up a slot from the need to run a dedicated DEF mod. Venom Syncytium Toxic SKill Power increase along with further defense stats against incoming criticals.

The remaining slots are open, and up to you to decide what you need for your personal playstyle. Do you want more raw damage or more survivability? Pop in some appropriate mods.

Freyna’s Best All Around Build

This is more of an early game build and uses more blue modules to get you rolling with good Normal mod damage and better mob clear.

Ability Description Skill Module – Contagion When an enemy inflicted with Room 0 Trauma is killed, there is a contagion of Poison around it. Sub Module Dealers choice, just rank it up fully for the additional capacity. Toxic Specialist Improved overall damage from Toxic skills Nimble Fingers Reduces skill cooldowns. Skill Expansion Increases the range of your abilities. MP Accelerant Increases your skill duration and your maximum Magic Points. Increased HP Better health is always good. Increased DEF Gives you damage reduction when taking damage to your health. Venom Syncytium Toxic SKill Power increases along with further defense stats against incoming criticals. This can help out a lot if you find yourself getting stat-checked by enemies. Skill Concentration Just a bunch of skill power damage.

Once again, you have two slots to add what you need. If you are dying too easily, then it’s more health and defense. If you want to kill faster, spec into more skill power or critical skill damage. I don’t want to give a bunch of really precise mods to get because finding the things you need to even equip them is hard as it is. A little bit of malleability around the strong core build for Freyna is good in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

