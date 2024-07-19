Gold goes through cycles in The First Descendant. In the early game, you can’t get enough, and then you feel rich, and then in the late game, it goes back to being a constant need. These are some of the best farms.

The Best Gold Farms in The First Descendant

First up, let’s talk about farming rules in The First Descendant. In the early game, it makes sense to do broader farms that bring in lots of resources, while in the late game, it aims to be very specific with your time.

You should also really be investing in Bunny for these dedicated farming sessions. Just moving fast and having huge area-of-effect damage potential is a major benefit, and she is currently the best farming Descendant in the game for a reason. You should also ensure you have a good set of External Components for each resource type. Having ones that give you Gold Drop bonuses will be a big benefit and really maximize your time.

Because the aim here is to get Gold, it’s a good idea to sell extra weapons and equipment that drops rather than break it down for parts. This is really a case of just focusing in on the resource that we need and getting it as fast as possible, and all these small percentages add up over time.

Also, as a final note, a lot of these farms are based on the idea of killing lots of mobs. That means if you don’t run over the spots they die, you are missing Gold. Don’t just leave all the work up to other people; you won’t benefit from it.

If the mission is spread out a lot and someone is killing enemies on the other side of the arena, be sure to run over there and grab the dropped resources because, once again, all this stuff adds up over time.

Normal Mode Gold Farms

Anticipated Ambush Point – Rockfall – Sterile Land

The Anticipated Ambush Point in Rockfall, Sterile Land is a great mission to run to farm a lot of things you need early in The First Descendant. You’ll get gold, Kuiper, Code Analyzers, and more.

Kuiper Mining

This is an interesting mission from about the mid-game on Normal difficulty, especially with a reasonably good Bunny build. You can clear things out pretty easy and strong Bunnies tend to run it a lot. The waves die pretty quick as they are contained to small areas, and you get a good shot at gold rewards between rounds.

Hard Mode Gold Farms

Our good friend Anticipated Ambush Point is still a good option here, as you can rack up quick mission completions with plenty of kills, and it’s an easy route to run on instinct while listening to some sweet Synthwave, but there are other options. It’s also a good breakpoint to figure out how strong you are in hard mode, as you should never have huge numbers of enemies spawning at you at once.

Abandoned Refinery – Echo Swamp Abandoned Zone

Youtuber Moxsy has done some testing here and found it to be a great spot. The best way to run this is with a group, killing as many enemies as possible as fast as possible. A bunch of Bunnies will tear through this one, and it is a fantastic late-game general farm as well, giving plenty of Kuiper and Code Breakers as well.

The big thing with farming resources at different difficulties is to understand that speed is the most important factor. If a farm is efficient because it can be done fast, and it takes you a long time to do it, then that is not efficient. A better use of your time would be to drop back in difficulty and farm the materials you need to become stronger, then put a build on the field that will let you do things quickly.

I’d guess the difference in me halving my clear times for many of the game’s farms was just biting the bullet and putting in about two hours of work to get the Kuiper I needed to rank some of the mods I needed for my Bunny build, and it was made all the difference in the world.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

