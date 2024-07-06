How to Get Code Analyzers in The First Descendant

During the mid-game of The First Descendant, you might get a subquest that requires you to find Encrypted Vaults, which require Code Analyzers to decrypt. Here’s how to find Code Analyzers in The First Descendant.

Finding Code Analyzers in The First Descendant

Code Analyzers are highly valuable and rare items. Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlike a plethora of other materials in The First Descendant, you can’t visit Anais and put in a research request for Code Analyzers. Instead, Code Analyzers are dropped as loot by enemies during missions, and there’s no guaranteed way to ensure you can get one as a drop. As such, the best way to try and add Code Analyzers to your inventory is to complete missions and hope that enemies drop them along the way.

While any mission in Vespers, Kingston, or the Sterile Lands can reward you with a standard Code Analyzer, there’s one mission in particular that seems to be more generous with the item: Visit Sterile Lands and look for the “Anticipated Ambush Point” mission in Rockfall. For whatever reason, this Extermination mission seems to have higher odds of dropping Code Analyzers.

The best mission for Code Analyzer drops. Screenshot by The Escapist

It took me roughly a dozen tries with the mission until I eventually got a Code Analyzer, but your experience may vary. Just keep trying the mission over and over, killing the boss at the end every time, and waiting to see a Code Analyzer drop. The mission only takes a minute or two to complete, so it shouldn’t take too long to eventually get one to fall.

You can also complete other missions in The First Descendant to earn Code Analyzers. I like to stick to ones that don’t take long, though, as you are likely going to be there for a while waiting for the drop. If you have a Code Analyzer in your inventory, hover over it and press “Acquisition Info.” This tells you all the locations and missions that have a chance to drop a Code Analyzer.

Once you manage to get a Code Analyzer, you can head to an Encrypted Vault and use the item to decrypt the vault. Look at our in-depth guide to see exactly how to find Encrypted Vaults if you’re struggling to locate them.

All Types of Code Analyzers in The First Descendant

As you might have already seen, there are different types of Code Analyzers in The First Descendant. They are as follows:

Standard

Precision

Ultra

A Precision Code Analyzer. Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find the Standard, Precision, and Ultra Code Analyzers in the same locations, but the Precision and Ultra ones are naturally rarer than the Standard ones. While it doesn’t seem like there’s a difference between the three, the type you have comes into play when you’re trying to decrypt an Encrypted Vault.

If the Encrypted Vault you’re trying to open requires a Standard Code Analyzer, you can’t use a Precision or Ultra Code Analyzer to open it. Encrypted Vaults in lower-level areas of The First Descendant usually only require a Standard or Precision Code Analyzer to open while the higher-level areas call for Ultra Code Analyzers.

How to Solve “Insufficient Code Analyzer” Error in The First Descendant

An annoying error message to receive. Screenshot by The Escapist

Piggybacking off my last point, if you visit an Encrypted Vault and are met with the message “Insufficient Code Analyzer,” you don’t have the right type of Code Analyzer in your inventory. For example, there’s an Encrypted Vault on the north side of the Classified Area in Sterile Lands. If you visit there and only show up with a Precision or Ultra Code Analyzer, the Encrypted Vault will say “Insufficient Code Analyzer” because you need a Standard one.

The game doesn’t tell you with this error message what specific Code Analyzer you need though, so it’s up to you to find out what type to bring to a given Encrypted Vault. But generally, it depends on the area you’re in. Sterile Lands is a low-level area, so only Standard Code Analyzers are accepted. Vespers and beyond likely require Precision or Ultra ones since they are higher-level.

That’s everything you need to know about Code Analyzers and how to find and use them in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now.

