An incredibly important resource you need early on is Liquid Metal. Here’s how to get Liquid Metal in The First Descendant.

All Liquid Metal Locations in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist

Fortunately, there are several different ways to acquire Liquid Metal, regardless of your level, in The First Descendant. You can pick up some Liquid Metal by the time your first real mission has concluded. This resource is required to research Precision Phase Exchangers along with other items.

The easiest and most efficient way to acquire Liquid Metal in The First Descendant is to dismantle your unwanted weapons. To dismantle a weapon, you can head into your inventory, go to the weapons tab, and then mark weapons as “junk.” From there, hold the “dismantle” button (as seen on the bottom of the screen) and the weapons will be destroyed. This leaves behind some valuable resources for you to use, including Liquid Metal.

Screenshot by The Escapist

I recommend dismantling essentially all weapons that you don’t see yourself using in the future, especially those at a lower level than you, to get a ton of Liquid Metal in The First Descendant. While you want to be careful about dismantling Rare or Ultimate weapons, as they can be upgraded down the line, you can dismantle most weapons without any consequences. In fact, you often want to dismantle weapons of a higher tier, as that rewards you with more Liquid Metal than if you were to dismantle a common weapon.

In addition to dismantling weapons, you can also acquire Liquid Metal as a lootable resource in the world and as a quest reward. However, those methods are far less reliable than simply dismantling weapons, so that’s what I suggest you stick with to acquire more Liquid Metal in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now.

