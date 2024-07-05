Liquid Metal The First Descendant
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Liquid Metal in The First Descendant

One of the most useful materials you can have
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 11:52 am

An incredibly important resource you need early on is Liquid Metal. Here’s how to get Liquid Metal in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

All Liquid Metal Locations in The First Descendant

Image of a player's inventory with the cursor hovering over Liquid Metal in The First Descendant
Screenshot by The Escapist

Fortunately, there are several different ways to acquire Liquid Metal, regardless of your level, in The First Descendant. You can pick up some Liquid Metal by the time your first real mission has concluded. This resource is required to research Precision Phase Exchangers along with other items.

The easiest and most efficient way to acquire Liquid Metal in The First Descendant is to dismantle your unwanted weapons. To dismantle a weapon, you can head into your inventory, go to the weapons tab, and then mark weapons as “junk.” From there, hold the “dismantle” button (as seen on the bottom of the screen) and the weapons will be destroyed. This leaves behind some valuable resources for you to use, including Liquid Metal.

Image of the result window after dismantling a weapon in The First Descendant
Screenshot by The Escapist

I recommend dismantling essentially all weapons that you don’t see yourself using in the future, especially those at a lower level than you, to get a ton of Liquid Metal in The First Descendant. While you want to be careful about dismantling Rare or Ultimate weapons, as they can be upgraded down the line, you can dismantle most weapons without any consequences. In fact, you often want to dismantle weapons of a higher tier, as that rewards you with more Liquid Metal than if you were to dismantle a common weapon.

In addition to dismantling weapons, you can also acquire Liquid Metal as a lootable resource in the world and as a quest reward. However, those methods are far less reliable than simply dismantling weapons, so that’s what I suggest you stick with to acquire more Liquid Metal in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now.

Post Tag:
The First Descendant
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter