The Fallen Hope is a monster in The First Descendant, proving to be a suitable option to keep with you throughout the entire game. Here’s how to get the Fallen Hope assault rifle in The First Descendant.

Where to Farm The Fallen Hope

Happy news for folks on this grind: Fallen Hope in The First Descendant isn’t a weapon that needs to be researched and built. The parts drop in completed form from specific missions. No need to farm up blueprints here, as just getting the pieces and then doing the final research step with Anais in Albion is enough to get the job done. This will take four hours and cost 100,000 gold. This saves quite a bit of time on the farm and means The Fallen Hope is a pretty easy weapon to upgrade with regard to its unique ability.

Part How To Obtain It Fallen Hope Polymer Syncytium A 20% chance to drop from the Border Line of Truth mission in The Mountaintops in White-night Gulch. Fallen Hope Synthetic Fiber A 20% chance to drop from the Eye of Truth mission in The Observatory in White-night Gulch. Fallen Hope Nano Tube A 20% chance to drop from the Altar mission in Shipment Base in White-night Gulch. Fallen Hope Blueprint A 20% chance to drop from the Lower Hatchery mission in The Hatchery in White-night Gulch.

A 20% drop rate puts each part of Fallen Hope in The First Descendant at roughly nine runs to hit a 99% probability, which means an almost guaranteed chance of success. Some folks will get the parts quicker, and some will get them later. The biggest thing you control is your clear time, so use a Descendant that allows you to tear through the missions. If you are struggling to get fast clear, play through the story some more and then come back when you have more damage. Most of them boil down to just killing mobs, except for Eye of Truth, which includes a boss fight, so bring something that hits hard for single-target damage and maybe spec for Chill resistance.

The Fallen Hope will come out of research at Level 1, so make sure you visit the Workbench to use Weapon Level Transmission to burn up something you don’t want to get it to the highest level you can. In the long term, you can take it all the way to Level 100.

The Fallen Hope’s Unique Ability

Fallen Hope’s unique ability in The First Descendant is triggered on hitting a poisoned enemy, which increases the Firearm ATK and applies Fallen Hope’s buff to the attack. On defeating a poisoned enemy, the defeated enemy will trigger an Explosion with a 30% chance and can inflict additional damage on nearby enemies. Enemies hit by the explosion take poison damage. The explosions have a 4-meter radius and will do 55% of the weapon’s ATK damage as Poison damage that lasts for 5 seconds and ticks every 2.5 seconds. As you can image, this synergizes perfectly with the best Freyna builds.

You can level this up by farming multiple copies of this weapon and then using the Enhance Unique Ability option at a Workbench.

Despite having a somewhat low critical chance, there is no reason not to build into critical damage and critical chance on the weapon, just make sure you balance it out with overall damage mods, a toxic enhancement mod, Action and Reaction (a fundamental valuable mod most for weapons) and then maybe something to improve accuracy or reload speed if either is a struggle for you. For boss fights, bring weak point damage, and then make sure you reroll those additional bonuses to try and get some Firearm ATK and other beneficial stats.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

