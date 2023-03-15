The Resident Evil 4 remake proves that you don’t need the Umbrella Corporation or the T-Virus for things to go horribly, horribly wrong. And now, a whole new generation can experience Leon Kennedy’s second worst day on the job. But if you’re an Xbox or PC player, do you need to pay for the experience? Or is the Resident Evil 4 remake on Game Pass? Here’s the answer.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Not on Game Pass, but It May Arrive at Some Point in the Future

The RE4 remake is not on Game Pass. So, unless you use one of the few game rental services left, you’re going to have to pay to play this survival horror game. But you can guarantee you’ll be coming back to it, whether that’s to replay the main game or dive into the Mercenaries mode.

It is possible that the RE4 remake will join Game Pass at some point in the future. And unlike, say, Electronic Arts, Capcom doesn’t have its own competing game subscription service. Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise is available on Game Pass, though there are currently no Resident Evil games on the service.

So on the topic of if the Resident Evil 4 remake is on Game Pass, the answer is no, it isn’t.