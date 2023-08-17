Sea of Stars invites you to step back into the world of The Messenger, though you won’t be doing any platform hopping this time around. Instead, this prequel is inspired by Chrono Trigger and other JRPGs. If you own one of Valve’s handhelds, you’re probably wondering is Sea of Stars is supported on Steam Deck? Here’s the answer.

Does Sea of Stars work on Steam Deck?

Sea of Stars has been verified for the handheld, as confirmed by developer and publisher Sabotage Studio. Verified means, in Valve’s words, that it “passes all compatibility checks and is a great experience on Steam Deck.” Not only will it run, it’ll run smoothly and you won’t lose out from playing on a Steam Deck when compared to sitting down with a laptop or PC. To achieve this status, it’s been subjected to — and passed — a series of Valve-approved tests.

The other categories are Playable, Unsupported, or Unknown. Playable means a game runs though it may have issues, while Unsupported and Unknown are pretty self-explanatory. The Messenger is also Steam Deck Verified so you can take the original on the go if you want.

So, the answer to is Sea of Stars supported on Steam Deck is yes, and it’s been officially Steam Verified. And if you want to know just what went into making this game, check out our in-depth documentary here.