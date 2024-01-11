Skull & Bones is finally happening after a total of six delays. But if you’ve yet to upgrade to a next-gen console, you might be wondering whether Skull & Bones is on PS4 or Xbox One. Well, we’ve got the answer.

Is Skull & Bones on PS4 or Xbox One?

Skull & Bones is not on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, nor is it likely to be in the future. Occasionally, next-gen versions of games have been released first, with the last-gen version arriving later, such as with Midnight Suns. But that’s not what’s happened here. There is no Xbox One or PS4 version of the title in the works. Not anymore, anyway.

Instead, Skull & Bones is only available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna, so if you want to play it, you’ll need one of those platforms. And if you don’t? If you’re on Xbox One, there’s Sea of Thieves, Rare’s long-running multiplayer pirate game. Or on both PS4 and Xbox One, you can get Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, the game that, in a roundabout way, spawned Skull & Bones.

Was Skull & Bones Ever Going to Come Out for PS4 or Xbox One?

Skull & Bone was originally announced way back in 2017. This was a good three years before the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 came out, so, naturally, it was set to arrive on PS4 and Xbox One.

However, with the game delayed again and again, that ultimately changed, and in 2022, it was re-announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s also rumored, though not confirmed, that development was restarted, so it’s entirely possible that the PS4 and Xbox One build of the game was completely scrapped.

So, the answer to whether Skull & Bones is on PS4 or Xbox One is no. It was once, but it was delayed long enough that the PS4 and Xbox One became last-gen consoles.