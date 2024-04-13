Is Sonic the Hedgehog In Paramount+’s Knuckles, Explained

The Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe is set to expand in a big way this year. Not only are fans of the growing film franchise getting a third movie, but it’ll receive its first spin-off at the end of the month in the form of Paramount+’s Knuckles miniseries. The show will obviously center around Knuckles the Echidna and what he’s up to, but Sonic is bound to make an appearance in this spin-off, right? Let’s take a look and see if Sonic the Hedgehog will pop up in Knuckles.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog in Knuckles?

Sonic, played by Ben Schwartz, has undeniably been an integral part of the franchise. His arc of finding a place where he can belong has been a core part of the film series and has helped him establish a found family and a small group of friends. It would seem weird for Sonic to have no interaction whatsoever with any of his supporting cast, even in a spin-off, but fans of the Blue Blur will be happy to know that Sonic is set to appear in Knuckles.

Sonic has appeared in a handful of trailers for the series, but the extent of his appearances hasn’t really been talked about. According to IMDB, Ben Schwartz is set to voice Sonic for one episode in the show. Specifically, Sonic will appear in the first episode, “The Warrior,” and will not appear in the rest of the series. Colleen O’Shaughnessey is also set to voice Tails in that episode, too, so the premiere will most likely have a scene with the three of them together before letting Knuckles take center stage in his own adventures.

While Sonic may not be around much in Knuckles, fans of the Blue Blur will definitely be able to see him later in the year in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The film is set to reunite Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they have to deal with Dr. Eggman’s return as well as the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog. There is a chance that events in Knuckles may set up plot threads in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, so the problems Knuckles will have to deal with may eventually become Sonic’s problems. Only time will tell though.

Knuckles releases exclusively on Paramount+ on April 26, 2024. Click here to see all of our coverage of the series!

