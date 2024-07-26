How To Watch the X-Men Movies in Order

X-Men is one of the most iconic movie franchises there is and was the catalyst for starting Marvel fever on the big screen. Naturally, you’re going to want to be caught up on all of this as the MCU continues to expand, and here’s the way to do that.
X-Men Watch Order
There are two different timelines in Fox’s X-Men movie universe. Both of these timelines have similarities, but there are drastic differences in what events take place and who plays some of the key actors in the films. Furthermore, these movies do crossover in X-Men: Days of Future Past.
Because of this, the best way to watch X-Men is to combine both of the timelines. That means we’re varying from release order, but this seems to be the best way to enjoy all X-Men has to offer.
- X-Men: First Class
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
- X-Men
- X2: X-Men United
- X-Men: The Last Stand
- The Wolverine
- X-Men: Days of Future Past
- X-Men: Apocalypse
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Deadpool
- Deadpool 2
- The New Mutants
- Logan
- Deadpool & Wolverine
For fans who would prefer to cut down the amount of content to watch, or stick to a specific timeline then here’s a look at the watch order for each. We’ll be referring to these as Timeline A and Timeline B, with the first being the original one.
How To Follow X-Men Timeline A
- X-Men: First Class
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
- X-Men
- X2: X-Men United
- X-Men: The Last Stand
- The Wolverine
- X-Men: Days of Future Past
How To Follow X-Men Timeline B
- X-Men: First Class
- X-Men: Days of Future Past
- X-Men: Apocalypse
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Deadpool
- Deadpool 2
- The New Mutants
- Logan
- Deadpool & Wolverine
The good news is that a majority of these films that aren’t direct sequels can be watched on their own and don’t rely on any previous information to understand. That means you can basically jump in wherever you like, but we’d suggest you use the above order to get the most enjoyment out of your film binge.
All of these movies are available to stream on Disney Plus right now.
Published: Jul 25, 2024 10:29 pm