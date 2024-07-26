Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 Winner Confirmed

Telugu Indian Idol, Indian’s version of the American Idol/Pop Idol franchise, has kicked off its third season, but who won last time around? Here’s Telugu Indian Idol’s Season 2 winner confirmed.

Here’s Who Won Season 2 of Telugu Indian Idol

The winner of Telugu Indian Idol was singer Soujanya Bhagavatula, with Jayaram and Lasya Priya as runners up. There were thirteen contestants but many were eliminated as the series went on.

She was, as you’d expect, pretty happy with her win, saying (via The Indian Express): “Telugu Indian Idol is the best platform an aspiring singer can ever get. I am very fortunate to be associated with this stage. I wholeheartedly thank Aha and Fremantle for giving me such huge opportunity and helping me establish my career in the music industry.”

Amongst other things, she’s been a playback singer on Desi movie Arjan Reddy. Playback singers sing while normal actors mime, so when a Bollywood movie suddenly puts on a song and dance number, it’s rarely the actor’s actual voice you’re hearing.

Where is Telugu Indian Idol Winner Soujanya Bhagavatula Now?

Soujanya has gone on to perform live and is still lending her voice to various Bollywood movies. She’s also raising a child and (via Times Now) had to juggle rehearsing with caring for her baby. So while her win in Telugu Indian Idol doesn’t seem to have rocketed her to super stardom she may not be in a position where she can chase fame.

As for the runners up, Jayaram has continued to act, something he’s been doing since the 90s. Lasya Priya is also singing and, according to her Instagram, is still working as a data engineer.

So, the Telugu Indian Idol Season 2’s winner is confirmed as singer Soujanya Bhagavatula, with with Jayaram and Lasya Priya as runners up.

