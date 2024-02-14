Despite a marketing campaign that spawned countless memes, Madame Web is struggling with critics. And since the Sony movie is being hailed as one of the worst superhero movies ever, fans are looking for something that will force them to watch it. So, is Spider-Man in Madame Web?

Recommended Videos

Is Spider-Man in Madame Web?

Obviously, Madame Web has plenty of connections to Spider-Man. Cassandra Webb, the titular hero, is a massive figure in the Spider-Verse and plays a major role in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. She’s not alone in her first live-action film, either, being joined by other Spider-Man allies, including Julia Carpenter, aka Spider-Woman. However, the other live-action Sony Spider-Man films don’t feature a version of Peter Parker, and that could spell doom for Madame Web.

During the lead-up to Madame Web, plenty of rumors about the film’s plot made their way onto the Internet. Some claim that Ben Parker plays a major role in the movie, with Cassandra and Co. needing his help to ensure the safety of Peter Parker and his mother. Madame Web‘s marketing didn’t add much fuel to that fire, but it’s possible that Sony is keeping everything close to the vest.

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List for Madame Web

When moviegoers sit down to experience Madame Web, they will surely be waiting for some massive Spider-Verse Easter egg or even a cameo from Tom Holland or another Peter Parker actor. However, if the past entries in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe are anything to go on, it’s unlikely that any version of Peter Parker will appear and help his Spider-Pals save the day from the guy who was in the Amazon with Cassandra’s mother when she was researching spiders right before she died.

And that’s whether Spider-Man is in Madame Web.

Madame Web is in theaters now.