All Major Actors & Cast List for Madame Web

The latest entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, Madame Web, will feature the live-action debut of several major (and minor) characters from the web-slinging hero’s vast canon. These are all the major actors in the film, as well as the complete cast list of Madame Web.

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb/Madame Web

The titular hero in Madame Web is played by Dakota Johnson. In the film, Cassandra Webb is a Manhattan-based paramedic who develops clairvoyant abilities and is thrust into a time-bending murder mystery alongside three other characters who share a heroic destiny. The comic book version is typically portrayed as an elderly woman with similar abilities that helps Spider-Man and other heroes from time to time. Madame Web is meant to tell her origin story.

Johnson is widely known for her work in the Fifty Shades film series and the critically acclaimed horror remake Suspiria. She most recently starred in Netflix’s Persuasion and the Apple TV + feature Cha Cha Real Smooth. With Madame Web, Johnson’s first foray into the superhero genre is a surprising one, and seemingly meant to jumpstart a new Marvel franchise for Sony.

Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman

Sydney Sweeney plays Julia Carpenter, one of three women forced to help Cassandra Webb stop a mysterious villain from murdering them. Her comic-accurate outfit can be briefly seen in the official trailer, as well as her psychokinetic energy-based web powers. In the comics, Julia Carpenter became Spider-Woman after gaining superhuman powers in a government experiment before later becoming Cassandra Webb’s successor as Madame Web.

Sweeney is most well known for her work in HBO’s Emmy-winning shows Euphoria and The White Lotus. In 2022, she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the Primetime Emmy Awards for both series. She recently starred alongside Glen Powell in the R-rated romantic comedy Anyone But You.

Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin/Spider-Woman

Celeste O’Connor is Mattie Franklin, a young woman who is meant to become one of several Spider-Women in Madame Web. In the comics, Mattie Franklin is the niece of J. Jonah Jameson and the third version of Spider-Woman. You can briefly see her comic-accurate red and blue suit, along with her spider arms, in the trailer.

O’Connor played Lucky in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and they return in the upcoming sequel Frozen Empire. They have also appeared in the horror-comedy Freaky and most recently in A Good Person starring Florence Pugh.

Isabela Merced as Aña Corazón/Araña/Spider-Girl

Played by Isabela Merced, Aña Corazón is a teenager in Madame Web who, alongside three other women, is destined to become a superhero. In the comics, Corazón gained superpowers after meeting the Spider Society, giving herself the superhero alias Araña before becoming the second Spider-Girl. As Spider-Girl, she sported a black-and-white costume reminiscent of Spider-Man’s Black suit (minus the alien symbiote).

Isabela Merced is no stranger to joining major franchises. Merced starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in Transformers: The Last Knight, before playing the titular character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. After Madame Web, she is currently set to appear as Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy and was recently cast as Dina in HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2.

Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sim

The main antagonist of Madame Web, Ezekiel Sim, is played by Tahar Rahim. In the previews, the mysterious character, sporting a Spider-Man-inspired suit, can be seen battling Cassandra Webb and her newfound friends. The comic book version of Ezekiel gained Spider-Man-like powers through a ritual, though he used the abilities to become a wealthy businessman instead of a superhero. Madame Web‘s Ezekiel Sim seems to be a unique interpretation of the character, who is not portrayed as an outright villain in the source material (and doesn’t wear a costume).

Tahar Rahim is best known for his work in The Mauritanian, as well as for A Prophet, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars in 2010. He most recently appeared in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon as Paul Barras.

Madame Web features a star-studded cast that is rumored to include even more Spider-Man-related Marvel characters. If you're a fan of the webbed hero, you may notice a few names on the list and their importance in the canon.

Madame Web hits theaters on February 14, 2024.