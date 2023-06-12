Is Star Wars Outlaws Open World?

Star Wars Outlaws casts you as new protagonist Kay Vess, a scoundrel who is on a mission to save her own skin. You’ve probably heard about the freedom the game supposedly gives you, not least since it was announced back in 2021. But if you’re wondering whether Star Wars Outlaws is open-world, here’s what you need to know.

Explaining How “Open-World” Star Wars Outlaws Really Is

This is indeed an open-world game, more so than even Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You’ll be able to roam free, take to the stars, and more, as demonstrated in the Star Wars Outlaws gameplay reveal. Bored of your current planet? Leap in your spaceship and leave.

What you can’t do, from what I’ve seen so far, is fly around the surface in your ship, a la No Man’s Sky. You can take on TIE fighters in space, but dipping in and out of the atmosphere is not an option.

Is This the First Open-World Star Wars Game?

Ubisoft boasts that this is the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. But is it? I’d say that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has that honor.

It’s also been argued that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel both qualify as open-world games, though that’s much more debatable. Regardless, if you were wondering if Star Wars Outlaws is open-world, the answer is yes, with action occurring on foot and in space.