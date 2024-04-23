A mysterious villain appears in the second trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, but her appearance has some people believing that she’s a variant of one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, is the Ancient One the villain in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Recommended Videos

Is the Ancient One the Villain in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Now, it’s not fair to assume that every bald woman in a Marvel movie has some connection to the Ancient One. There are plenty of bald characters in the Marvel Universe, and it just so happens that the Big Bad of the third Deadpool movie is related to one of them. Rumors have been swirling for months that Cassandra Nova, not the Ancient One, is the villain of Deadpool & Wolverine, and the second trailer appears to confirm that.

Nova is essentially the twin sister of Charles Xavier, using his DNA to form a body while he was still in the womb. However, Xavier recognized the evil within Nova and killed her. She wasn’t going to let her brother get away with it, however, and she eventually formed a new body and used her abilities to wage war on mutants. She’s even responsible for the attack on Genosha in the comics that served as the inspiration for the one in X-Men ’97 Episode 5, “Remember It.”

Related: Which Version of Logan Is in Deadpool & Wolverine?

It appears that Nova will have the same feelings about mutants in Deadpool & Wolverine, and the Merc With a Mouth may seek out the group the Ancient One belongs to for help. A Sling Ring portal shows up at the end of the second trailer, meaning that, even if the Ancient One isn’t the villain of Deadpool & Wolverine, the Masters of the Mystic Arts will still play some sort of role.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more