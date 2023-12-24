The Finals is making waves on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X | S, racking up over 10 million players. But if you haven’t got the latest console or a decent PC you might be wondering, is The Finals on Xbox One or PlayStation 4? Here’s the answer.

Is The Finals on Xbox One or PlayStation 4?

Unfortunately, if you were planning on playing this multiplayer FPS on a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, or even an Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro, you’re out of luck. The game is not available on any of those consoles — it’s only on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.

And while some Xbox Series X | S games can be ‘played’ on Xbox One with cloud streaming, that’s not the case here. There is no option to use Xbox Cloud Gaming to get around the game’s hardware requirements. It’s next-gen or nothing.

In other words, if you want to play The Finals, you have to have an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, or a PC. The PC requirements (found on Steam) aren’t as high as some games, so if you’ve bought a gaming PC within the last five years you should be able to run it.

But what about the future? Is it possible that developer Embark Studios will put it on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It’s not impossible, but it’s very, very unlikely. For a start, there’d be an awful lot of work involved in doing so. And it’d give Embark an additional two platforms to worry about when coming up with new content. On top of that, Embark hasn’t said anything about putting the game out on ‘last gen’ consoles.

So the answer to whether The Finals is on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 is no. It might not be what you want to hear but we’re at the point where more and more games are launching on new-gen consoles only.