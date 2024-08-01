Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1.

Batman: Caped Crusader‘s first season features a bunch of Bat-villains, however, the biggest of them all, the Joker, is seemingly absent. So, is the Joker in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1, or does the Dark Knight’s arch-nemesis sit this one out?

Is The Joker in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1?

Yes, the Joker is in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1, but not until the very end. The final scene of Episode 10, “Savage Night,” takes place in a rundown shack in one of Gotham City’s shadier neighborhoods. Inside are several corpses, their faces distorted by exaggerated, yet lopsided, rictus grins. After tracking across this grisly tableau, the camera settles on a man strapped to a chair, laughing uncontrollably.

The poor guy soon dies, but unlike his fellow victims, his smile is symmetrical. It’s then that we see the person responsible: a figure dressed in black, holding a syringe. Our unnamed killer’s brow furrows as he studies his latest experiment. “Perfect,” he hisses, as “Savage Night” fades to black. We never hear the name “Joker.” However, it doesn’t take Batman’s detective skills to work out who’s pumping people full of laughing toxin!

Plus, what little we see of Caped Crusader Season 1’s unnamed baddie matches Joker’s description in the comics (and pretty much all other Bat-media). Specifically, he’s got chalky white skin; he also has dark bags under his eyes, just as DC artists Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson first depicted the character. This retro design detail tracks with Batman: Caped Crusader‘s 1940s setting.

Who Voices the Joker in Batman: Caped Crusader?

The Joker’s voice actor in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1, Episode 10 goes uncredited. As such, nobody outside the production knows who plays this latest incarnation of the Clown Prince of Crime. It’s possible showrunner Bruce Timm hasn’t even settled on a performer for the Joker, and Season 1’s unidentified cast member was merely a placeholder. We’ll have to wait until Caped Crusader Season 2 to find out!

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.

