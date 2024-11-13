Silo Books in Rrder and 10 Key Differences So Far With the Apple TV Show

One of television’s highest-rated sci-fi thrillers is back as Silo returns for season 2. Based on the trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, Silo takes place in a dystopian future with 10,000 people living underground in a bunker stretching hundreds of stories.

If you’re worried season 2 won’t hold up to lofty standards, you’ll be thrilled to know that season 2 currently boasts a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Maybe you’re a fan of the books and finally ready to give the show a shot. Maybe you loved season 1 and now feel compelled to read the books. Maybe you’re just curious about where exactly the show fits in with the books and how they differ. Either way, you came to the right place.

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen season 1 nor read the books, keep reading at your own risk as we will unpack some major plot points.