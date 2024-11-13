Silo Books in Rrder and 10 Key Differences So Far With the Apple TV Show

One of television’s highest-rated sci-fi thrillers is back as Silo returns for season 2. Based on the trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, Silo takes place in a dystopian future with 10,000 people living underground in a bunker stretching hundreds of stories.
If you’re worried season 2 won’t hold up to lofty standards, you’ll be thrilled to know that season 2 currently boasts a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Maybe you’re a fan of the books and finally ready to give the show a shot. Maybe you loved season 1 and now feel compelled to read the books. Maybe you’re just curious about where exactly the show fits in with the books and how they differ. Either way, you came to the right place.
Table of contents
Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen season 1 nor read the books, keep reading at your own risk as we will unpack some major plot points.
Silo Books in Order
The best way to read the Silo trilogy is the order in which they were published.
- Wool (2011)
- Wool is the first book in the series that introduces the Silo, which is a massive underground structure where the remnants of humanity live. The novel follows the Silo’s sheriff, Holston, as he investigates the mysteries surrounding the Silo’s purpose and the truth about the outside world. (Buy now on Amazon)
- Shift (2013)
- Shift is divided into three parts but was published as one book. Part one follows the events leading up to the silo project. Part two centers on the impact of the Silo’s existence and follows key characters as they try to control the future. Part three bridges the gap between the prequel and the continuation of the story, which leads to Dust. (Buy now on Amazon)
- Dust (2013)
- Dust is the third and final book of Howey’s trilogy. It completes the story and brings resolutions to the characters from the previous two novels. (Buy now on Amazon)
Silo Books vs. Show: Key Differences
- The first difference that is worth noting is that Billings’ name was changed from Peter Billings to Paul Billings. The reason behind this could be that Juliette’s dad is also named Peter, and the show may have wanted to avoid confusion by using different names.
- The Silo novels make George Wilkins less significant than the show. Although he dies in episode 2, he continues to play a big role through Juliette’s flashbacks.
- The Syndrome is an original concept from the series. The health condition was not included in the novels at all.
- Another notable difference is that the mechanic in the Down Deep is a man in the book, but in the series the mechanic is portrayed by a woman.
- The introduction of Juliette’s good friend, Shirley, is quite different from the book versus the series. In the book, she is introduced as a wife, but in the series, it’s hard to tell if she has a husband at the first initial introduction.
- In the book, the inhabitants of the Silo know about religion and some idea of ‘God,’ which is never mentioned in the AppleTV+ series.
- In the novel, inhabitants of the Silo have access to certain children’s books and information about astrology from the before. The inhabitants should know information about the sun, comets, stars, animals, and more, but in the series, they do not.
- In the books, Samuel Marnes dies by suicide, whereas in the series, he is murdered.
- Robert Sims is barely seen in the book, but in the series, he plays a much bigger role.
- The term “Flamekeepers” was not used in the novel like it is in the AppleTV+ series. The books do mention past rebellions and stories of citizens who protested against the Silo’s authorities, but the term “Flamekeepers” was not used in the novels to describe them.
Published: Nov 12, 2024 08:53 pm