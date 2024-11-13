How to Read All Dune Books in Chronological Order and Where Sisterhood of Dune Fits into Timeline

The first season of Dune: Prophecy, which is based on the 2011 Sisterhood of Dune Novel by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, premieres Sunday, December 17 on MAX. To get you prepared for the highly anticipated new series, we will be going over how you can read all of the Dune books in order. So, keep on reading to find out!

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Dune Universe, the synopsis for the series, per MAX says, “Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

The story takes place roughly 10,000 years prior to the events of the films, and will map out not only how the Harkonnens and Atreides houses became bitter rivals but also how Bene Gesserit planted the seeds of prophecy to one day see Paul Atreides rise to power. Emily Watson and Olivia Williams star as the Harkonnen sisters, the show’s two central figures. WATCH: Dune: Prophecy, streaming on MAX

How to Read the Dune Books in Order

There are 23 books in all with the original six by Frank Herbert followed by 17 additional novels. Sisterhood of Dune was released in 2011 as the 17th book in the series, 46 years after Dune.

Below are the release dates of each book.

Dune (1965)

Dune Messiah (1969)

Children of Dune (1976)

God Emperor of Dune (1981)

Heretics of Dune (1984)

Chapterhouse: Dune (1985)

House Atreides (1999)

House Harkonnen (2000)

House Corrino (2001)

The Butlerian Jihad (2002)

The Machine Crusade (2003)

The Battle of Corrin (2004)

Hunters of Dune (2006)

Sandworms of Dune (2007)

Paul of Dune (2008)

The Winds of Dune (2009)

Sisterhood of Dune (2011)

Mentats of Dune (2014)

Navigators of Dune (2016)

The Duke of Caladan (2020)

The Lady of Caladan (2021)

The Heir of Caladan (2022)

Princess of Duke (2023)

How to Read the Dune Books in Chronological Order

If you’d like to read the series in chronological order, it’s a bit complicated… but not impossible! Just be prepared to jump around a lot with some newer releases even sliding between some of the original six.

The Butlerian Jihad (2002) The Machine Crusade (2003) The Battle of Corrin (2004) Sisterhood of Dune (2011) Mentats of Dune (2014) Navigators of Dune (2016) House Atreides (1999) House Harkonnen (2000) House Corrino (2001) Princess of Dune (2023) The Duke of Caladan (2020) The Lady of Caladan (2021) The Heir of Caladan (2022) Dune (1965) Paul of Dune (2008) Dune Messiah (1969) The Winds of Dune (2009) Children of Dune (1976) God Emperor of Dune (1981) Heretics of Dune (1984) Chapterhouse: Dune (1985) Hunters of Dune (2006) Sandworms of Dune (2007)

