Is the Twin Star Exorcists Manga Ending?

Twin Star Exorcists is a manga series that has been running for a long time, but now it seems all signs are pointing to the end. Here’s what you need to know about exactly when this hit Shonen will be concluding.

Is Twin Star Exorcists Over?

While it hasn’t finished at the time of writing, Twin Star Exorcists will be over very soon. It has been announced that the manga will conclude with the release of Chapter 134 which is on schedule to arrive in September 2024. This news was announced in early June.

Twin Star Exorcists began its serialization back in 2013. This means that when it finally done end it will have been releasing months for over a decade which is no small feat. The popularity of this manga netted it an anime adaption in 2016, however, it has not received a second season in the years since.

Back in 2020, the manga’s creator Yoshiaki Sukeno revealed that the manga was ending its final arc which has now been running for four years. The three most recent chapters can be read for free via Viz Media now, but if you want to read through the entire story you’ll need to purchase a subscription to access the catalog. The good news is that this subscription won’t just give you access to Twin Star Exorcists, but also many of the most popular manga series of the past and today.

If you’d prefer to own the manga physically, there are currently 31 volumes available to purchase with the most recent bringing the story to Chapter 118. These books are available via the Viz Media website, Amazon, and other book retailers right now. Expect more books to be released over the next year to round out this popular manga.

