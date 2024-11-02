10 Best Fights in Bleach, Ranked

Part of what made Bleach so good is the fight sequences the anime features. Since TYBW will be the final arc, it’s the perfect time to reminisce on some previous battles. So, here are the best fights in Bleach, ranked.

10. Royal Guard vs. Squad 0: Elite Warfare

Fans had been waiting for this brutal clash ever since TYBW was announced to be animated. It was going to be thrilling to watch the strongest Soul Repaers brawl it out with the strongest of the Quincies.

The Royal Guard’s unique abilities and their confrontation with Yhwach’s forces demonstrated just how high the stakes had become. Each member’s specialized techniques and the strategic elements of their battles added new depth to the series’ power scaling. It was a true demonstration of what happens when the most powerful beings go against one another.

9. Ichigo vs. Kenpachi Zaraki: The First True Test

This battle marked Ichigo’s first real taste of what it meant to face a captain. The fight wasn’t just about physical prowess; it was about overcoming fear itself.

Watching Ichigo grow stronger throughout the battle, finally connecting with Zangetsu on a deeper level, showed us what made him special as a protagonist. At one end, you had Ichigo fighting to save his friend and on the other, a brutal captain who loves the thrill of battle, creating a fight that had every fan on the edge of their seats.

To top it all off, the draw ending was perfect—neither warrior lost, but both earned each other’s respect.

8. Renji’s True Bankai vs. Mask De Masculine

Talk about character development. This fight perfectly demonstrated how far Renji had come from his early days. The contrast between Renji’s serious demeanor and Mask’s flamboyant personality created an entertaining dynamic while still delivering intense action.

For most of the show, Renji remained a generic side character, always getting beat up or facing weak opponents, but TYBW had something In store for us, and it was Renji’s true potential. It was brilliant to see the fruits of training with Squad Zero pay off.

Watching Renji finally step out of the sidelines and prove himself as a powerful warrior in his own right was incredibly satisfying for long-time fans.

7. Aizen vs. Gotei 13: The Mastermind Revealed

If you want to talk about overwhelming power, this battle showcases it perfectly. Watching Aizen systematically dismantle the combined might of the Gotei 13 was both terrifying and fascinating.

His mastery of Kyoka Suigetsu made every moment unpredictable, and seeing the captains’ futile attempts to overcome his power highlighted just how far ahead he had planned everything. This wasn’t just a fight; it was a show of Aizen’s masterful manipulation.

All in all, this fight is a testament that Aizen is one of the most terrifying villains in anime history.

6. Rukia and Byakuya vs. As Nodt: The Ultimate Revenge

This battle wasn’t just a fight to stay alive; it was to take revenge against someone who once took everything from you. The battle beautifully shows how Rukia and Byakuya overcome their fears and fight together against As Nodt. What makes this battle crucial is Rukia’s Bankai, Hakka no Togame, engulfing everything in ice and becoming an Ice Queen herself. Making fear fear itself is one way to defeat your enemy.

5. Kenpachi vs. Unohana: The Origin Story

This fight revealed a side of both characters we never expected. Watching Unohana, known as the gentle healer, reveal her true nature as the first Kenpachi while helping the current Kenpachi unlock his true potential was both brutal and beautiful.

Her Bankai is one of the most beautiful yet deadly ones. It wasn’t just a fight; it was a passing of the torch, a deadly dance between teacher and student. However, it was a bittersweet ending, with Unohana dying making it a memorable moment for every Bleach fan.

4. Yamamoto vs. Yhwach: The Fall of a Legend

This battle stands as one of the most shocking moments in Bleach‘s history. The 1000-year-old revenge battle, as some may say. Yamamoto, the legendary leader of the Gotei 13, finally showed his full power. Fighting with only one arm against Yhwach and showcasing his long-awaited Bankai,

Zanka No Tachi and its multiple forms showed just how powerful he was and what it meant to be the captain of the entire Gotei 13.

However, even that much power couldn’t bring Yhwach down. It was a moment that showed us just how serious the Quincy threat was. The fight served as a perfect way to establish Yhwach as a threat beyond anything we’d seen before.

3. Kenpachi vs. Gremmy: Imagination vs. Monster

This fight perfectly encapsulated what makes Bleach battles so entertaining. Gremmy’s reality-warping imagination against Kenpachi’s brute force created some of the most creative and intense battle sequences in the series.

Zaraki might look like someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing, but he definitely knows his stuff. The unpredictable nature of the fight, combined with both fighters pushing their limits, made for an unforgettable showdown.

The fight showed that even the power to conjure anything with imagination isn’t enough to stop the beast that is Kenpachi Zaraki.

2. Ichigo vs. Aizen: The Final Showdown

The culmination of the Arrancar arc gave us one of the most anticipated battles in anime history. After all the build-up, watching Ichigo completely overwhelm a Hogyoku-enhanced Aizen was both satisfying and surprising.

This wasn’t just a battle of power; it was the moment where all of Ichigo’s growth and determination paid off spectacularly. Becoming the Getsuga Tenshou himself, Ichigo sacrifices his Shinigami Powers to defeat Aizen. The fight showed that sometimes, even the most carefully laid plans can be overcome by sheer will and power.

1. Ichigo vs. Ulquiorra: The Dark Evolution

If you want to talk about raw emotion and shocking moments, this fight takes the cake. Set in the haunting backdrop of Hueco Mundo, this battle pushed Ichigo to his absolute limits. Ulquiorra’s Segunda Etapa transformation was terrifying enough, but nothing prepared us for Ichigo’s transformation into his Vasto Lorde form.

The fight was brutal, fast-paced, and emotionally charged, especially with Orihime watching her protector become something she feared. The conclusion of this battle, with Ulquiorra’s painful end, remains one of the most talked-about moments in anime history.

And those are the best fights in Bleach, ranked.

Bleach is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

