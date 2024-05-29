Is There a Dr. Stone Season 4 Release Date?

The anime series Dr. Stone has captivated audiences for three seasons, chronicling the unique story of Senku Ishigami and his companions as they attempt to save a petrified world. So when can fans expect to see Season 4?

Although there is no official release date for Dr. Stone Season 4, there is still a bit of information that has been released. For starters, Season 4 is expected close to the end of 2024, or at the beginning of 2025. This comes on the heels of December’s confirmation of Season 4 and rumors of the season already being produced. It should also be noted that the final episode of Season 3 ended with an announcement that Season 4 would be airing in October 2024, although it has not been confirmed whether or not this is still the case.

It has also been confirmed that Season 4, titled Dr. Stone: Science Future, will also be the final season of the anime series. This comes as no surprise, considering the manga ended a few years ago, in March 2022.

What is Dr. Stone Season 4 About?

Dr. Stone: Science Future will pick up where Season 3’s New World left off, with Senku and his friends setting sail to North and South America. This overall arc is called “The Truth of the Petrification Saga,” and as the name implies, unravels the mystery that has been at the center of the series since the beginning.

Thus far, Dr. Stone has covered 142 chapters of the manga series, which ended at chapter 232. This means that the final season has a ton of ground to cover, although TMS Entertainment could release the final “Stone to Space Saga” as a feature film, similar to what several other anime have done in the past.

Dr. Stone Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

