Perfect Match, Netflix‘s dating competition show, has gone over well with fans, but is there more in the works? If you’re craving more reality content and want to know whether there is a Perfect Match Season 2, here’s the answer.

Is There a Perfect Match Season 2? Answered

Perfect Match Season 2 has been announced, and it’s happening in the summer of 2024. In fact, Netflix has already confirmed some of the contestants who will appear in Season 2.

Some of those names will sound familiar because, like Perfect Match Season 1, the second season maintains the twist of being a Netflix reality TV show featuring existing Netflix reality TV stars. Here are all the contestants Netflix has announced so far:

Harry (Too Hot to Handle Season 1)

Jessica (Love Is Blind Season 6)

Izzy (Love Is Blind Season 5)

Micah (Love Os Blind Season 4)

Perfect Match Season 1 had 20+ contestants, so while that list seems weighted toward Love Is Blind, you can expect the full roster to have more variety.

Over the course of 12 episodes, the contestants will pair off and weather various compatibility challenges. And at the end of it, they’ll find true love – or so they hope. I’m a little skeptical because none of the show’s final couples are still together (via Cosmopolitan).

Right now, Netflix has yet to confirm a solid release date for Perfect Match‘s second season. Summer could mean anywhere from June to early September. The show will almost certainly have been filmed since Season 1, which aired in February 2023, was filmed in March 2023. And as with the original, I’d expect all the episodes to drop at once.

So, the next season of Perfect Match has been confirmed, and it should drop over the next few months. And that’s whether there is a Perfect Match Season 2.

Perfect Match Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

