A couple about to kiss by a pool in Perfect Match
Category:
Movies & TV

Is There a Perfect Match Season 2? Answered

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 8, 2024 08:39 am

Perfect Match, Netflix‘s dating competition show, has gone over well with fans, but is there more in the works? If you’re craving more reality content and want to know whether there is a Perfect Match Season 2, here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is There a Perfect Match Season 2? Answered

Perfect Match Season 2 has been announced, and it’s happening in the summer of 2024. In fact, Netflix has already confirmed some of the contestants who will appear in Season 2. 

Some of those names will sound familiar because, like Perfect Match Season 1, the second season maintains the twist of being a Netflix reality TV show featuring existing Netflix reality TV stars. Here are all the contestants Netflix has announced so far:

  • Harry (Too Hot to Handle Season 1)
  • Jessica (Love Is Blind Season 6)
  • Izzy (Love Is Blind Season 5)
  • Micah (Love Os Blind Season 4)

Perfect Match Season 1 had 20+ contestants, so while that list seems weighted toward Love Is Blind, you can expect the full roster to have more variety.

Over the course of 12 episodes, the contestants will pair off and weather various compatibility challenges. And at the end of it, they’ll find true love – or so they hope. I’m a little skeptical because none of the show’s final couples are still together (via Cosmopolitan).

Related: How Long Is Filming for The Circle? Answered

When Is Perfect Match Season 2’s Release Date?

Right now, Netflix has yet to confirm a solid release date for Perfect Match‘s second season. Summer could mean anywhere from June to early September. The show will almost certainly have been filmed since Season 1, which aired in February 2023, was filmed in March 2023. And as with the original, I’d expect all the episodes to drop at once.

So, the next season of Perfect Match has been confirmed, and it should drop over the next few months. And that’s whether there is a Perfect Match Season 2.

Perfect Match Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

Post Tag:
perfect match
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 10 Come Out?
Morph, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Wolverine, Storm, and Bishop in X-Men '97
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 10 Come Out?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 8, 2024
Read Article How Many Seasons of Dance Moms Are There? Answered
Dance Moms, the reunion episode, with the girls sitting on stools and their moms behind them.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
How Many Seasons of Dance Moms Are There? Answered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 8, 2024
Read Article Is David Corenswet Wearing Superman’s New 52 Costume?
Jim Lee art of Superman's New 52 costume and David Corenswet as Superman
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is David Corenswet Wearing Superman’s New 52 Costume?
Leon Miller Leon Miller May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 10 Come Out?
Morph, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Wolverine, Storm, and Bishop in X-Men '97
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 10 Come Out?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 8, 2024
Read Article How Many Seasons of Dance Moms Are There? Answered
Dance Moms, the reunion episode, with the girls sitting on stools and their moms behind them.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
How Many Seasons of Dance Moms Are There? Answered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 8, 2024
Read Article Is David Corenswet Wearing Superman’s New 52 Costume?
Jim Lee art of Superman's New 52 costume and David Corenswet as Superman
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is David Corenswet Wearing Superman’s New 52 Costume?
Leon Miller Leon Miller May 8, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.