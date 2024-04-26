Is there a Shangri-La Frontier episode 26 release date? For fans of the anime, they’ll want to know because who doesn’t love more of a good thing? We’ve got the answer for you right here, because we don’t like the idea of you wandering around lost.

Will Shangri-La Frontier Get Episode 26?

Unfortunately, no. That’s not because it’s been cancelled or anything though. The current run of the show simply had 25 episodes, with the last of those airing on 3/31/24. The good news though, is that you’ll be able to watch the next episode when the second season kicks off in October 2024. For the eagle-eyed among you, and those who’ve read this as it’s been published, you’ll know that that’s just six months away.

If you’ve not watched it, but you’ve somehow ended up here, Shangri-La Frontier is a show about Rakuro Hizutome. Rakuro lives in a world where full-dive VR games, that is ones that basically put you into another reality, are commonplace. However, with it being so popular, a lot of terrible games are being made regularly. Rather than shunning these, Rakuro likes to jump into them in order to overcome their glitches, terrible stories, and difficulty spikes.

He’s been through a few of them at the beginning of the anime, and decides to try one that’s actually meant to be good called Shangri-La Frontier. He jumps on in and, from there, uses his wealth of skills as a “trash game hunter” to overcome the challenges and find adventure and camaraderie along the way. It’s a lot of fun, and a nice change of pace from shows like Sword Art Online, where VR is bad actually. It’s definitely a good one to watch, but only if you’ve got time in amongst all of this season’s excellent offerings.

