Category:
Guides
Video Games

Is There Co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:28 am
Image Source: Capcom

Capcom’s fantasy action-RPG has a lot going for it, allowing you to create a pawn and let other players online recruit them. But if you’re wondering whether there’s co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have Co-op?

The short answer is, no, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not have online multiplayer co-op. There is no way to invite another player to your party and explore the kingdom of Vermund together.

However, the game does handle online play in a pretty unique way that we’ve never really seen in any other game. The pawn system allows every player to create one pawn, who serves as your permanent ally and party member in the game. The interesting thing is that all created pawns will become available in the Rift.

If you play online, you can visit the Rift to check out all of the pawns that players have created around the world, then spend a bit of RC to recruit them if they’re higher than your current level. You can also filter out the pawns you see if you only want to recruit ones that your friends have created.

The cool thing about pawns is that they’ll learn enemy attacks and patterns, chest locations, as well as quest solutions. So if you happen to hire an experienced pawn to your party, they’ll even be able to guide you through some of the game’s trickier quests. While you may not be able to engage in traditional multiplayer, the pawn system does still connect you with other players in fun ways like these.

Hopefully that answers your question about co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
related content
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth All Timelines Explained
ff7 rebirth aerith
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth All Timelines Explained
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How Forgotten Riftstones Work in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Forgotten Riftstones Work in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth All Timelines Explained
ff7 rebirth aerith
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth All Timelines Explained
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How Forgotten Riftstones Work in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Forgotten Riftstones Work in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 22, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].