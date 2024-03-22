Is There Co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Capcom’s fantasy action-RPG has a lot going for it, allowing you to create a pawn and let other players online recruit them. But if you’re wondering whether there’s co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have Co-op?

The short answer is, no, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not have online multiplayer co-op. There is no way to invite another player to your party and explore the kingdom of Vermund together.

However, the game does handle online play in a pretty unique way that we’ve never really seen in any other game. The pawn system allows every player to create one pawn, who serves as your permanent ally and party member in the game. The interesting thing is that all created pawns will become available in the Rift.

If you play online, you can visit the Rift to check out all of the pawns that players have created around the world, then spend a bit of RC to recruit them if they’re higher than your current level. You can also filter out the pawns you see if you only want to recruit ones that your friends have created.

The cool thing about pawns is that they’ll learn enemy attacks and patterns, chest locations, as well as quest solutions. So if you happen to hire an experienced pawn to your party, they’ll even be able to guide you through some of the game’s trickier quests. While you may not be able to engage in traditional multiplayer, the pawn system does still connect you with other players in fun ways like these.

Hopefully that answers your question about co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2.