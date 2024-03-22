How to Get & Use RC in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has more than its share of currencies to accumulate, from regular old gold, experience points, discipline points, and Rift Crystals to collect, it can get a little confusing. This guide goes in-depth on where to get Rift Crystals (or RC) and how to use them in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

What Is RC Used for in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Rift crystals are a currency used to customize how your Pawn behaves with purchasable consumables or to recruit Pawns higher level than your Arisen. You can spend RC at the RC merchant within Pawn Guilds found in major cities – check your map for where they’re located. The first one you’ll find is in the major human settlement of Vernworth. This merchant, named Neosmith, is located just to the left of the riftstone found within the large building at the back of the merchant area. He sells the following items:

Rift Incenses, which changes your Pawn’s inclination

Art of Metamorphosis, which allows you to change the Arisen or Pawn’s appearance

Different sets of glasses for cosmetic purposes

Otherwise, when you wish to recruit a Pawn that’s a higher level than your Arisen, this will cost you RC based on how much stronger the Pawn is than you. These Pawns can be recruited within a riftstone or out in the wild – you’ll likely have already had several approach you to proffer their aid.

How to Find RC in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are several different ways to accumulate RC in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The most straightforward way to get RC is to loot it from treasure chests hidden out in the world, such as caves, ruined castle keeps, and high up on hills. While uncommon, you’ll often find these chests tucked away in hard-to-find places.

Activating riftstones also awards a small amount of RC. This includes the first time you access a riftstone in a settlement or one of the many forgotten riftstones hidden throughout the world.

After that, make sure you have Pawn sharing turned on. When your Pawn is hired by another player, they’ll earn RC. If someone hires and adventures with your Pawn while you rest at an inn, for instance, a travalogue screen will appear with how much RC they earned based on experience points they otherwise would’ve gotten.

RC also drops from monsters such as the ghost-like phantoms seen at night or powerful boss encounters, though this is extremely rare.

As a result, the quickest way to farm RC is to have a helpful Pawn that people want to hire while exploring as much as you can. This includes equipping your Pawn with supportive skills and giving it an appealing Pawn quest with a reward that will entice players to want to adventure with it.



That’s all you need to know about RC farming in Dragon’s Dogma 2. With enough of it accumulated, you can deck your party out with high-powered Pawns and change the behavior of your own to match your playstyle.