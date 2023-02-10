Wild Hearts sees you roaming a fantasy land inspired by feudal Japan, taking on a variety of warped wildlife. It’s available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox, which might make you wonder — is Wild Hearts on Game Pass?

Wild Hearts Isn’t on Game Pass, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Can Try a Trial Early

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The game is not on Game Pass, meaning that if you want to play the full game on Xbox Series X | S, PC or PlayStation, you’ll have to buy it outright. Could it come to Xbox Game Pass later? It’s possible but very, very unlikely.

The reason is that Wild Hearts is published by EA, and EA has its own paid game subscription service, EA Play. EA games end up on EA Play or the higher-priced PC-only tier, EA Play Pro.

But it’s not on EA Play or EA Play Pro either.

However, it’s not all bad news. EA Play subscribers do get access to a trial, three days before its February 17 release. The trial lets you play up to the gates of Minato and should give you a feel for the game. And since Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get EA Play automatically, they can try the trial too.

If it leaves you cold, you’ve wasted no money — and if it does grab you (The game takes a leaf out of Monster Hunter’s book.), you can purchase the full version and kill all the monsters. Don’t worry, as the game gives you an excuse for hunting them down.

But ultimately, Wild Hearts is not on Game Pass, either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.