Is X-Men ’97 Set in the MCU?

X-Men '97 and the MCU

Marvel Studios – the production company responsible for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – is also behind upcoming Disney+ animated series X-Men ’97. So, is X-Men ’97 set in the MCU as a result?

X-Men ’97 is a continuation of mid-90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series and takes place in the same fictional reality as that show, Earth-92131. Meanwhile, mainstream MCU canon unfolds on Earth-616 or Earth-199999. So, either way, X-Men ’97 is part of its own, separate continuity. Showrunner Beau DeMayo said as much in a recent Instagram story, describing X-Men ’97 as “[its] own thing.”

Case closed, right? Not necessarily. See, the introduction of the multiverse concept to the MCU means that any Marvel movies and TV shows set outside Earth-616/199999 are now technically canon. Heck, there’s a whole MCU series – Disney+ anthology effort What If…? – focused exclusively on realities other than that of the core MCU.

What’s more, Marvel Studios has included nods to pre-MCU legacy productions in recent projects. Notably, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel both sample the X-Men: The Animated Series theme tune. As such, that series (and by extension, X-Men ’97) is clearly part of the MCU’s wider, multiversal tapestry. It just doesn’t directly impact life on Earth-616/199999.

DeMayo seemingly hinted at this in an interview with The Direct, which predates his more recent denial of X-Men ’97‘s MCU ties. Rather than outright dismissing any overlap between X-Men ’97 and the MCU, DeMayo teased that fans “will be asking that question” throughout X-Men ’97‘s first season.

So, reading between the lines of DeMayo’s two statements, it seems that X-Men ’97 is (like everything else under the Marvel umbrella) part of the MCU, but will largely keep to its own corner of the multiverse. In short: don’t expect to see Wolverine and the gang bump into any cartoon versions of MCU stars!

X-Men ’97 arrives on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and will run for 10 episodes.

