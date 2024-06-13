Ishura Anime Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

The popular light novel series Ishura, written by Keiso and illustrated by Kureta, was adapted into an anime series in 2024. With its inaugural season completed, fans are already wondering about the release window, cast, and plot details for Ishura Season 2.

While Ishura was officially announced to be renewed for a second season on March 20, the same day as its first season finale, there has been no release window currently confirmed. For comparison, Ishura Season 1 premiered in January 2024, approximately 11 months after the anime series was announced as being in development in February 2023. If this trend holds, Ishura Season 2 should be on track for an early 2025 premiere, potentially in either January or February.

Just as Ishura Season 1 was available to stream on Hulu in the United States, there currently has been no announced change in international streaming platforms. The English-language dub of Ishura premiered less than a month after its season finale, with this release schedule likely being retained for the eventual Season 2 run.

What Is the Plot of Ishura Season 2?

Just as Ishura Season 1 adapted the first light novel in Keiso and Kureta’s series, the upcoming second season is expected to adapt the second light novel. Subtitled The Particle Storm in the Realm of Slaughter, the story revolves around the fallout caused by the New Demon King War and those looking to take advantage of the chaos from the True Hero seat remaining conspicuously vacant. This includes a golem that can be revived after recovering what weakness resulted in its prior defeats and mysterious entity that can reduce all it comes into contact with to dust.

In regard to the anticipated cast for Ishura Season 2, the teaser image along with the announcement for the second season renewal focused on Kūro the Cautious, a major new character slated for the upcoming season. There have been no casting announcements for Ishura Season 2, including its new characters, so the voice cast for returning characters is currently expected to retain their respective roles.

The Cast of Ishura Season 2

While Kūro’s casting currently remains unannounced, here is the original Japanese voice cast for Ishura Season 1 who are expected to reprise their roles in Season 2.

Soujiro Yagyu is voiced by Yuuki Kaji

Hoshihase Alus is voiced by Jun Fukuyama

Tooi Kagizume is voiced by Reina Ueda

Seijakunaru Harghent is voiced by Akio Ootsuka

Rankai Ryoureki Nihilo is voiced by Rie Takahashi

Toorika is voiced by Shinichiro Miki

Sekaishi is voiced by Aoi Yuuki

Akai Shisen is voiced by Mamiko Noto

Umitaru Higuare is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita

Sekki no Tsubasa Regnejee is voiced by Shoutarou Morikubo

