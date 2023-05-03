It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Trailer Is Here

It’s been a year and a half since the last season, but FX has finally premiered the trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16, which will premiere with two episodes on June 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET on FXX. FX has yet to confirm how many episodes are in the season, but since season 15 had eight episodes and several previous seasons had 10 episodes, that’s probably the range that we’re dealing with this time as well.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 trailer includes more of what you want from the series: absurd situations, people being kind of pathetic in a funny way, and just generally lots of stuff worth chuckling at. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul make a cameo, which is pretty great. Also, the gang does not know what the concept of inflation is, which is fair. You don’t want to read about me describing this trailer though. Just watch it and enjoy.

Admittedly, my knowledge of the series is pretty limited to just some of the important highlights: the D.E.N.N.I.S. System, “the implication,” and 12-year-old Sun-Li. But that’s enough for me to know it’s pretty great, and I’ve seen all of Rob McElhenney’s other series, Mythic Quest on Apple TV+. In any case, fans will finally have season 16 to enjoy next month, so that they aren’t just surviving off the scraps of the podcast anymore.