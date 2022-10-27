It’s been a long while since one “analyst” at the CIA has saved the entire world from doom. Well, at least if that analyst’s name is Jack Ryan. The last season of Amazon’s Jack Ryan series, starring John Krasinski, debuted all the way back in October of 2019 before we even knew we’d all be locked up in our houses for years and before Amazon knew it wouldn’t be able to film for just as long. However, it is time for Jack Ryan to return, and the new trailer for season 3 shows he’s still the only man to save the world.

In season 3 of the show, which has been a big hit for Amazon, Jack Ryan (We’re contractually obligated to type his full name out.) is on the run from the CIA itself, as he is framed as part of a conspiracy. In order to save himself and the rest of the world from all-out nuclear war caused by an aggressive Russian plan to destabilize the globe, Jack Ryan must figure out what’s going on and then blow a lot of stuff up in order to stop it. As with the first two seasons, this one seems to be an action-packed ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat. However, unlike the first two seasons, this plot seems incredibly close to reality considering what’s going on in the world today. Sadly, we don’t really have a sexy, John Krasinski action man to set everything right.

Joining Krasinski in the upcoming season are returning stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. We will also see Nina Hoss (as Czech President Alena Kovac) and Betty Gabriel (as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright) join the cast because Jack Ryan’s leading ladies do not stick around.

Amazon has recently confirmed that we will be getting one more season of Jack Ryan, but the fourth season will be the final one. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’ll be ditching the Tom Clancy / Jack Ryan universe, as the streamer already has plans for what might be a Rainbow Six spinoff with Michael Pena set to star. And don’t forget Amazon released Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan last year. Just how closely this will all tie into Jack Ryan is yet to be seen, but we could see Krasinski as the linchpin character throughout a plethora of Tom Clancy shows.

As the trailer affirms, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 3 will premiere on December 21.