James Gunn Confirms What DC Projects Are & Aren’t Canon – Right Now, At Least

DC Universe architect James Gunn has provided some clarification about what is and isn’t canon to his and Peter Safran’s soft reboot of the cinematic universe.

On Threads, Gunn was asked what was and wasn’t canon considering that certain actors — specifically John Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle — are set to return in future DCU projects. He clarified, “Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year” and then Superman: Legacy after that. He noted that it’s “okay to be confused on what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet.” In a follow-up post, Gunn said that some plot points will be consistent with what’s happened in DC’s past across different mediums, “but nothing is canon until CC and Legacy.”

Related: The Weirdness of Doom Patrol Was a Sign of Things to Come

The confusion around what is and isn’t canon to Gunn’s reboot stems from several different places, not the least of which is that several actors from prior to Creature Commandos have appeared in recent projects and are slated to return. Blue Beetle, for example, released earlier this year. While the film was a hit with critics, it failed to make much of an impact at the box office and has only earned around $125 million against a budget of $104 million. Gunn, for his part, said in June that Blue Beetle is “the first DCU character.”

Creature Commandos is slated to arrive in 2024 with a seven-episode first season for which Gunn served as showrunner. The first movie, Superman: Legacy, is slated for July 11, 2025. Gunn will direct that project, which features David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. They’ll be joined by Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Corps. member Guy Gardner.