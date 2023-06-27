Here Are Your New, Official Clark Kent & Lois Lane Actors in Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has picked actors Rachel Brosnahan to play Lois Lane and David Corenswet to play Clark Kent in the DC live-action movie Superman: Legacy. The casting arrives after months of screen tests that reportedly saw actors like Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney, Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and more in the running to take on the roles as one of the most iconic couples in comic book history. With two of the biggest parts now set in stone, director Gunn and DC co-CEO Peter Safran are next on the hunt for actors to play longtime Superman villain Lex Luthor and other support characters like the Daily Planet’s Jimmy Olsen.

Brosnahan and Corenswet may not have the star power of a Tom Cruise, Tom Hardy, or even Hoult, but they have both been making a name for themselves across film and TV for the last few years. Brosnahan might be best known as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but she also appeared in House of Cards, The Blacklist, and Patriots Day. Corenswet, meanwhile, most recently appeared in 2022’s Pearl and We Own This City while also showing up in projects like The Politician and Hollywood in the past. Gunn already took to Twitter to confirm and share his excitement to see Brosnahan and Corenswet join the Superman: Legacy team. Though we have yet to see how they’ll perform in the movie, it sounds like the director is at least confident in his choices.

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023

With its Clark Kent and Lois Lane actors set, Superman: Legacy is set to premiere on July 11, 2025 and will be one of the first projects set in Gunn and Safran’s reimagined DC cinematic universe. Time will tell if it manages to revive interest in the comic book company’s movie ambitions.