Here Are Your New, Official Clark Kent & Lois Lane Actors in Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has picked actors Rachel Brosnahan for Lois Lane & David Corenswet for Clark Kent in the DC live-action movie Superman: Legacy next next actors

James Gunn has picked actors Rachel Brosnahan to play Lois Lane and David Corenswet to play Clark Kent in the DC live-action movie Superman: Legacy. The casting arrives after months of screen tests that reportedly saw actors like Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney, Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and more in the running to take on the roles as one of the most iconic couples in comic book history. With two of the biggest parts now set in stone, director Gunn and DC co-CEO Peter Safran are next on the hunt for actors to play longtime Superman villain Lex Luthor and other support characters like the Daily Planet’s Jimmy Olsen.

Brosnahan and Corenswet may not have the star power of a Tom Cruise, Tom Hardy, or even Hoult, but they have both been making a name for themselves across film and TV for the last few years. Brosnahan might be best known as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but she also appeared in House of Cards, The Blacklist, and Patriots Day. Corenswet, meanwhile, most recently appeared in 2022’s Pearl and We Own This City while also showing up in projects like The Politician and Hollywood in the past. Gunn already took to Twitter to confirm and share his excitement to see Brosnahan and Corenswet join the Superman: Legacy team. Though we have yet to see how they’ll perform in the movie, it sounds like the director is at least confident in his choices.

With its Clark Kent and Lois Lane actors set, Superman: Legacy is set to premiere on July 11, 2025 and will be one of the first projects set in Gunn and Safran’s reimagined DC cinematic universe. Time will tell if it manages to revive interest in the comic book company’s movie ambitions.

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
